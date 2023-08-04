Register
Causeway Coast and Glens Council distributes over 700 ‘warm packs over past year

A total of 770 Keep Warm Packs have been distributed in the Causeway Coast and Glens area over the past year.
By Catherine Moore, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 4th Aug 2023, 12:08 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 12:08 BST

The packs include blankets, scarves and gloves. Overall, 349 packs were distributed to people aged over 65 years, 149 to families with dependants, 136 to people with a long-term health condition, 79 to those with a disability, one to a pregnant woman, 50 to homeless people and six to refugees or asylum seekers.

The figures have been revealed in the council’s Annual Progress Report for 2022/23 to the Equality Commission for NI, which covers the period from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023. The report details the council’s progress in meeting obligations under the equality and good relations duties.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council distributed 770 warm packs during the year. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council
At a council meeting on August 1, 2023, council chief executive David Jackson thanked staff for the “fantastic initiatives” outlined in the report “across the full gambit of council services”.

Councillors approved the submission of the report to the Equality Commission. This was proposed by Coleraine Alliance Alderman Yvonne Boyle and seconded by Limavady DUP Alderman Aaron Callan. The report will be submitted by the end of August.

The Keep Warm Packs are in addition to the council’s Warm Spaces initiative. Warm Spaces are places where people can gather for free in a warm, safe, welcoming place and enjoy a hot drink, participate in activities and access advice and other services. These spaces are in a range of locations, for example libraries, community centres, church halls and sports clubs.

