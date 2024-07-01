Causeway Coast and Glens Council endorses call for parade to honour TT record-breaking motorcyclist Michael Dunlop
A motion, put forward by TUV Alderman Jonathan McAuley at a full council meeting on Thursday, June 27, proposed a homecoming parade and reception for Mr Dunlop in the town.
The proposal also suggested that members consider naming one Ballymoney’s council buildings or streets to “create a lasting tribute to this remarkable local sportsman”.
At Thursday’s meeting, DUP Councillor Bill Kennedy said the Dunlop family name was “synonymous with motorcycle road racing”.
“Michael’s uncle Joey was five-time World Champion and won a record number of 26 Isle of Man TTs, which is no mean feat itself,” said Cllr Kennedy.
“Many great riders tried for years to win the TT and weren’t able to do it, so to win 26 was a record that they thought would never be broken. However, Michael broke it this year and now has 29 TT wins and counting. He is, in my opinion, one of the most talented road racers to come out of Ireland.”
Independent Councillor Ivor Wallace said the Dunlops were synonymous with both racing and Ballymoney.
He concluded: “No matter where you go in the world, if you’re talking to people the Dunlops and Ballymoney come up a lot. I was talking to Michael last night, he is such a humble fella.
“This couldn’t happen to a nicer fella, what he has done has been nothing short of remarkable, and this is just a small token that we can do to mark this great achievement.”