Causeway Coast and Glens Council is expected to appoint its first openly gay Deputy Mayor at its Annual General Meeting on June 2.

Alliance Causeway Councillor Richard Stewart, who will be the new Deputy Mayor, said: “To be entrusted with this position is a privilege I do not take lightly. Representing such a diverse, vibrant, and resilient borough is a huge honour.

“It’s not lost on me that I will be the first openly gay person to hold this post in our Council’s history. While I take pride in this milestone, I also recognise it as part of a wider journey towards greater inclusion, understanding, and acceptance.

“I hope my appointment sends a positive message to those who have ever felt unseen or unheard. There is a place for everyone in public life, and that diversity strengthens, not divides, our communities.

“As I look ahead to my year as Deputy Mayor, my main aspiration is to get out and meet residents and listen to their concerns. I am ready to get to work, and I look forward to engaging with people from all over the community and to spending time supporting local organisations, highlighting the incredible work they do every day,” he said.