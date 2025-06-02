Causeway Coast and Glens Council expected to appoint first ever openly gay deputy mayor

By Una Culkin
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 15:24 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 15:36 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Causeway Coast and Glens Council is expected to appoint its first openly gay Deputy Mayor at its Annual General Meeting on June 2.

Alliance Causeway Councillor Richard Stewart, who will be the new Deputy Mayor, said: “To be entrusted with this position is a privilege I do not take lightly. Representing such a diverse, vibrant, and resilient borough is a huge honour.

“It’s not lost on me that I will be the first openly gay person to hold this post in our Council’s history. While I take pride in this milestone, I also recognise it as part of a wider journey towards greater inclusion, understanding, and acceptance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I hope my appointment sends a positive message to those who have ever felt unseen or unheard. There is a place for everyone in public life, and that diversity strengthens, not divides, our communities.

Alliance Causeway Councillor Richard Stewart will be the new Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, becoming the first openly gay person to hold the post in the Council’s history. CREDIT ALLIANCEAlliance Causeway Councillor Richard Stewart will be the new Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, becoming the first openly gay person to hold the post in the Council’s history. CREDIT ALLIANCE
Alliance Causeway Councillor Richard Stewart will be the new Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, becoming the first openly gay person to hold the post in the Council’s history. CREDIT ALLIANCE

“As I look ahead to my year as Deputy Mayor, my main aspiration is to get out and meet residents and listen to their concerns. I am ready to get to work, and I look forward to engaging with people from all over the community and to spending time supporting local organisations, highlighting the incredible work they do every day,” he said.

Related topics:Causeway CoastDeputy Mayor

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice