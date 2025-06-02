Causeway Coast and Glens Council expected to appoint first ever openly gay deputy mayor
Alliance Causeway Councillor Richard Stewart, who will be the new Deputy Mayor, said: “To be entrusted with this position is a privilege I do not take lightly. Representing such a diverse, vibrant, and resilient borough is a huge honour.
“It’s not lost on me that I will be the first openly gay person to hold this post in our Council’s history. While I take pride in this milestone, I also recognise it as part of a wider journey towards greater inclusion, understanding, and acceptance.
“I hope my appointment sends a positive message to those who have ever felt unseen or unheard. There is a place for everyone in public life, and that diversity strengthens, not divides, our communities.
“As I look ahead to my year as Deputy Mayor, my main aspiration is to get out and meet residents and listen to their concerns. I am ready to get to work, and I look forward to engaging with people from all over the community and to spending time supporting local organisations, highlighting the incredible work they do every day,” he said.
