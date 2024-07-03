Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has hosted another information event for those living in the area, who are seeking asylum.

The event, held in Portrush Town Hall, saw representatives from community and voluntary groups, churches, language training providers and statutory agencies come together to help highlight the various support services that are available.

The Mayor, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, who also attended the event said: “I want to thank all of those who supported this initiative, which will help to assist those seeking refuge as they integrate into our society.

“As we emerge from Refugee Week 2024, it is important to recognise the very difficult circumstances that have forced people to leave their homeland, and the trauma they may have experienced, and to reach out the hand of friendship to provide help in any way we can.”

Mayor Cllr Ciarán McQuillan, pictured with some of those who attended the Peace in our Community event at Portrush Town Hall.

Good Relations Officer Sara Glendinning added: “Events like these help to support the integration of newcomers into our community, by bringing them together with relevant support organisations.

“Whilst those seeking asylum do not have the right to work or claim benefits while their asylum application is being processed, they do have the right to be safe and to access healthcare and other local services.

“They can also volunteer and many like to contribute in this way within local communities. This event was an important opportunity to connect people and to continue to coordinate local support avenues.”