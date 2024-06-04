Causeway Coast and Glens Council launches new all-inclusive bicycle hire scheme
and live on Freeview channel 276
Operating from the grounds of the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre in Ballymoney, the bicycle hire scheme will allow cyclists to hire an inclusive bicycles and enjoy cycling around Riverside Park via the cycle path connecting to the Leisure Centre.
The cycling hub provides access to adapted bikes like hand-cycles, tandems and tricycles which allow people with a wide variety of needs a chance to experience cycling.
Members of the public will be able to hire a bike of their choice every Wednesday evening over spring/summer for two and a half hours. Bookings can be made via the Council website, where people can select their bike, to be collected from the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre.
Sports Development Manager, Jonathan McFadden, said: “The scheme allows the public to enjoy access to our fleet of bicycles on a weekly basis and enjoy the benefits these wonderful bicycles can give.”