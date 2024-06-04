Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has launched a new, weekly inclusive cyclinghire scheme.

Operating from the grounds of the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre in Ballymoney, the bicycle hire scheme will allow cyclists to hire an inclusive bicycles and enjoy cycling around Riverside Park via the cycle path connecting to the Leisure Centre.

The cycling hub provides access to adapted bikes like hand-cycles, tandems and tricycles which allow people with a wide variety of needs a chance to experience cycling.

Members of the public will be able to hire a bike of their choice every Wednesday evening over spring/summer for two and a half hours. Bookings can be made via the Council website, where people can select their bike, to be collected from the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre.

Former Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan, pictured trying out one of the Council's inclusive bicycles with two young helpers. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council