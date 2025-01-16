Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Causeway Coast and Glens Council say a working group is needed to discuss lighting and Christmas tree provision in the borough.

At this month’s Environmental Services Committee meeting, DUP Alderman Sharon McKillop put forward a motion for officers to liaise with members around festive lighting and Christmas tree options in towns and villages for 2025.

Alderman McKillop said she had received negative comments from Bushmills residents due to broken lighting and issues with the tree over Christmas.

She added: “I would agree that it just wasn’t up to the standard that they wanted. There are maybe other areas that might have similar comments, or would want to talk about the lighting and trees as well, so that was really why I brought the item.”

Causeway Coast and Glens Council is to look into Christmas lights and trees for the Borough. CREDIT CCGBC

An officer said that before Christmas, Council agreed to bring a paper around next year’s festive lighting, and they were “proposing to bring some options within the next couple of months in relation to that and more details will follow”.

DUP Councillor Dawn Huggins said several coastal areas, like Castlerock, had seen damage to their trees due to storms, and said officers should consider using artificial trees in certain locations which could “withstand the great Northern Irish weather”.

Alliance Councillor Lee Kane agreed a Council paper is needed but suggested that discussion, via a workshop or working group, would also be helpful.

He said: “When thinking about what the festivities [should] look like wouldn’t just be Environmental Services committee, it would need to involve Leisure and Development Committee as well, so perhaps [council needs] a joint working group made up of representatives from both committees.”