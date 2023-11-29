Register
BREAKING

Causeway Coast and Glens Council Mayor’s big breakfast raises over £1,600 for RNLI

A big breakfast charity event organised by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens has raised the fantastic sum of £1,600.
By Una Culkin
Published 29th Nov 2023, 14:06 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 14:07 GMT
Mayor Steven Callaghan with helper Eithne Doherty at his RNLI Charity Big Breakfast held in Limavady. Credit McAuley MultimediaMayor Steven Callaghan with helper Eithne Doherty at his RNLI Charity Big Breakfast held in Limavady. Credit McAuley Multimedia
Mayor Steven Callaghan with helper Eithne Doherty at his RNLI Charity Big Breakfast held in Limavady. Credit McAuley Multimedia

Cllr Steven Callaghan’s event, held at Christ Church, Limavady, on November 25, was the first of three fundraisers in aid of the Mayor’s chosen charity, RNLI.

The Mayor thanked everyone involved, saying: “I would like to pay tribute to everyone who came along on the day and supported these fundraising efforts. I am also extremely grateful to local businesses, McAtamney’s Butchers, Hunters Bakery and Marshall Howes Greengrocers who supplied the delicious food for this fantastic breakfast.

"I am delighted with the amount of money this event has raised for the RNLI. They do such amazing and vital work, work which I am deeply grateful for.”

The Mayor has two future fundraising events scheduled – ‘Festive Afternoon Tea’ on Saturday, December 9 and a fantastic concert in Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre, on Friday, February 23, 2024.

Related topics:MayorCauseway CoastRNLI