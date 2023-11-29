Causeway Coast and Glens Council Mayor’s big breakfast raises over £1,600 for RNLI
Cllr Steven Callaghan’s event, held at Christ Church, Limavady, on November 25, was the first of three fundraisers in aid of the Mayor’s chosen charity, RNLI.
The Mayor thanked everyone involved, saying: “I would like to pay tribute to everyone who came along on the day and supported these fundraising efforts. I am also extremely grateful to local businesses, McAtamney’s Butchers, Hunters Bakery and Marshall Howes Greengrocers who supplied the delicious food for this fantastic breakfast.
"I am delighted with the amount of money this event has raised for the RNLI. They do such amazing and vital work, work which I am deeply grateful for.”
The Mayor has two future fundraising events scheduled – ‘Festive Afternoon Tea’ on Saturday, December 9 and a fantastic concert in Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre, on Friday, February 23, 2024.