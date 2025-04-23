Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following the death of Pope Francis, books of condolence have been opened at five sites around the Borough by Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

Books of condolence for His Holiness Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88 on Monday, April 21, will be available from Thursday, April 24 at the following locations: Cloonavin, Coleraine; Riada House, Ballymoney; Sheskburn, Ballycastle; Limavady Council offices and Coleraine Town Hall.

An online book of condolence is also available via the following link: https://bit.ly/4lEeqnH

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Cllr Ciaran McQuillan, said: “His legacy will live on in the lives he touched and the voices he lifted.

"I want to express my sincere condolences to those in our Council area and around the world who are mourning the passing of Pope Francis a man of deep compassion and courage.”