Causeway Coast and Glens Council opens books of condolence following death of Pope Francis
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Books of condolence for His Holiness Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88 on Monday, April 21, will be available from Thursday, April 24 at the following locations: Cloonavin, Coleraine; Riada House, Ballymoney; Sheskburn, Ballycastle; Limavady Council offices and Coleraine Town Hall.
An online book of condolence is also available via the following link: https://bit.ly/4lEeqnH
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Cllr Ciaran McQuillan, said: “His legacy will live on in the lives he touched and the voices he lifted.
"I want to express my sincere condolences to those in our Council area and around the world who are mourning the passing of Pope Francis a man of deep compassion and courage.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.