Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council says it is working with Coleraine Football Club to reach a ‘satisfactory resolution’ to the issues surrounding its Sportsground Safety Certificate.

A BBC report on Thursday, November 21, said that Causeway Coast and Glens Council was “preparing to issue legal proceedings and shut down the stands and social club facilities at the club's Showgrounds home on Ballycastle Road”.

BBC Sport reported that it had seen a letter which said that Coleraine FC had “failed to provide a structural integrity report since June 2022”.

On November 22, Coleraine FC released the following statement: “We acknowledge the recent article published by the BBC regarding the structural appraisal involving our organisation.

"Coleraine takes matters of structural integrity and public safety very seriously. We can confirm that we remain in dialogue with Causeway Coast & Glens Council to ensure compliance with all relevant safety standards and The Showgrounds remains open as usual.”

On Monday, November 26, Causeway Coast and Glens confirmed that it “continues to work with Coleraine FC to reach a satisfactory resolution”.

A statement from the Council said: “Under the Safety of Sportsgrounds (Northern Ireland) Order 2006 Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council have issued Coleraine FC with a Sportsground Safety Certificate.

"This Certificate requires the management of the sports ground to provide a structural appraisal report on the ground carried out by a Chartered Engineer.

"Such reports are required every 6 to 10 years and Council has been engaging with the management of Coleraine FC to obtain the structural appraisal.”