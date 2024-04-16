Causeway Coast and Glens Council says it wants to work with representatives over lorry parade at Ballymoney Spring Fair
and live on Freeview channel 276
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said the decision was made “due to crowd safety” but added that it understood the “expressed disappointment”.
In a statement on the Council Facebook page, the locla authority wrote: “Council understands that the lorry procession within Ballymoney Spring Fair’s carnival parade was a highlight for many people.
"Collectively with our stakeholders, we have conducted all relevant due diligence and a decision has been made to cancel the lorry procession due to crowd safety. As the event organisers, safety of the public at any event is of the utmost importance.
"Whilst the format used for cavalcading of trucks in previous years was deemed unsuitable for the 2024 event, the Tourism Events Team has offered to work alongside local hauliers and explore alternatives. These options included trucks being part of the cavalcade route outside areas deemed as high risk.
"The representatives for hauliers were also offered static displays at the new Lidl car park and other car parks, with the possibility of joining the parade route, again outside high-risk areas.
"We understand there is expressed disappointment, however we are confident that the various activities included within the parade and the fair programme will be welcomed by the local and business communities. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”
Among the comments replying to the post were: “Too many red tapes now for everything. Terrible world we live in” and “It makes no sense that cars and tractors can take part? These truck drivers are professionally trained hard working local loyal hauliers”.