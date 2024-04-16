Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said the decision was made “due to crowd safety” but added that it understood the “expressed disappointment”.

In a statement on the Council Facebook page, the locla authority wrote: “Council understands that the lorry procession within Ballymoney Spring Fair’s carnival parade was a highlight for many people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Collectively with our stakeholders, we have conducted all relevant due diligence and a decision has been made to cancel the lorry procession due to crowd safety. As the event organisers, safety of the public at any event is of the utmost importance.

There has been disappointment in Ballymoney over the axing of lorries from the cavalcade at the town's Spring Fair. Credit NI WORLD

"Whilst the format used for cavalcading of trucks in previous years was deemed unsuitable for the 2024 event, the Tourism Events Team has offered to work alongside local hauliers and explore alternatives. These options included trucks being part of the cavalcade route outside areas deemed as high risk.

"The representatives for hauliers were also offered static displays at the new Lidl car park and other car parks, with the possibility of joining the parade route, again outside high-risk areas.

"We understand there is expressed disappointment, however we are confident that the various activities included within the parade and the fair programme will be welcomed by the local and business communities. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad