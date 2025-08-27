Members of the Council’s Planning Committee were advised by BT in May this year that 24 public payphone services/kiosks in the Borough had been identified for removal.

The Planning Committee responded to BT saying they wished to see all of the traditional red phone kiosks in the Borough retained. They also wrote to the Department for Communities’ Historic Environment Division requesting that all the traditional red kiosks be listed.

There are currently five traditional red phone boxes around the Borough: two in Cushendun, two in Kilrea and one on Rathlin Island.

In response, the HED said in June: “The Department is happy to consider all listing queries and if there is a risk of removal or significant alteration these queries would be prioritised.”

"The Council may wish to issue a BPN (Building Preservation Notice) which treats the building as listed for 6 months to allow the Department time to survey the kiosks and make a determination on their listing.”

Further to this correspondence, Council's Planning Committee updated BT on Council’s listing request on August 14, saying: “I therefore write to request that BT do not remove any of the K6 traditional red kiosks within the Borough until this process has been completed.”

The matter will be on the agenda for the next meeting of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Planning Committee.

A spokesperson for Causeway Coast and Glens Council confirmed on August 27 that all five kiosks are currently listed.