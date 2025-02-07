Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has struck its new District Rate for April 2025 – March 2026 at 3.65%.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figure was agreed by councillors at a special meeting on Thursday, February 6.

In a statement released afterwards, the local authority said: “Like all businesses and organisations, Council faces significant financial pressures, including utility costs, increased insurance costs and high levels of inflation, all of which are putting a considerable strain on revenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In setting the £66.4m budget for 2025/26, Council has taken these factors and many others into account, including a substantial increase in employer’s national insurance.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has struck its new District Rate for April 2025 – March 2026 at 3.65%. TCREDIT NI WORLD

"This increase represents a double challenge for our businesses, as they too will have the same increased staffing costs to contend with on top of increased rates. Council being no different to our hard-working businesses in this regard, is unable to simply absorb these pressures. In fact, without this additional burden, Council could have struck a rate increase of approximately 2.25%.

“Waste management is an area that presents significant financial challenges, particularly as our last operational landfill site has now been closed, meaning all waste has to be dealt with via third party contracts.

“Another aspect is the ongoing uncertainty around the level of the Rates Support Grant from the Department of Communities. The reduced level of this funding over recent years continues to place additional budgetary pressures on Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to close financial monitoring, Council’s inherited borrowings have been reducing steadily over recent years, now standing at just over £45.9m. As result, we have been able to reduce our projected interest payments thereby reducing the burden of our capital programme on the ratepayer.

“Elected members have worked closely with Council officers to agree a District Rate that will minimise the financial burden on householders and businesses, while balancing the need to maintain our excellent frontline operations and ensure continued investment in our services and infrastructure going forward.”

The rate setting means that a business with a Net Annual Value (NAV) of £10,000 will see an increase of £107.78 to its annual rates bill, or £2.07 per week, Council added.

For householders, the effect of the increase will be £21.70 per year or 42p each week, based on a house within the Borough at an average capital value of £124,728.