At a meeting of the Council’s Corporate Policy and Resources Committee meeting on Tuesday, January 30, TUV councillors Allister Kyle and Jonathan McAuley proposed the commissioning of a memorial to “recognise the exemplary 70 years of service rendered by the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II”.

The motion stated that the permanent memorial in recognition of the late Queen’s “exemplary, selfless service” should commissioned and located within the borough by 2026.

The motion continued: “We believe that the memorial should depict Queen Elizabeth II during her coronation and we further propose that officers prepare a report, taking this matter forward, to include options for design, location.

The late Queen Elizabeth and Duke of Edinburgh during their 2016 visit to the Giant's Causeway. Credit News Letter

“This statue will be a fitting tribute by the people of the borough to the late monarch, whose service to our country may never be matched again”.

Cllr Kyle said the council was “very proud” that Queen Elizabeth had visited the borough five times. Cllr McAuley said there would be “not more fitting a tribute” than a statute of Queen Elizabeth.

DUP Alderman Michelle Knight-McQuillan noted that the proposal could be discussed in the council’s recently formed Coronation sub committee, which has already explored “similar, fitting tributes” to the Queen.

She said: “A repair report, estimates into rates from this year’s and subsequent years’ budgets, and options for design, location and consultation have already been discussed at Coronation sub committee meetings.