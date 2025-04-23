Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is to consider the creation of a public space at The Warren in Portstewart.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At this month’s Leisure and Development Committee meeting Alliance Alderman Richard Stewart proposed that council carry out a public consultation on the potential redevelopment of The Warren as a multi-purpose public space that can “support a variety of functions, including recreational and cultural use”.

The motion added: “This council notes the recent sale of Portstewart Town Hall and the resultant loss of community meeting space in the town, [and] recognises the need to meet community need through engagement and co-design.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ald Stewart added: “This consultation would allow the community to express their views on how they envision the space being utilized to best serve local needs and interests, and the lack of public meeting space in Portstewart has left a gap in the town’s ability to host events, gatherings and community activities.

The Warren in Portstewart.

“The Warren, as a prominent area within the town, provides an opportunity to develop a multi -purpose public space that can foster community spirit and support a variety of functions, from recreational use to cultural events, as well as bringing potential additional income for the council.

“Engaging the community through consultation will ensure that any redevelopment reflects the needs, aspirations and priorities of local residents, businesses and visitors.

“It’s essential that the voice of the community is central to this process so that we can ensure the space is used in a way that truly benefits all,” he added.