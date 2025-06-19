Plans to explore ideas to mark the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence have been approved by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At this month’s Leisure and Development Committee meeting, DUP alderman Aaron Callan proposed a 250 USA Working Group to “explore opportunities for the borough to tie into the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Declaration of Independence [on August 2, 2026] given the historical connections between Northern Ireland and the United States”.

The proposal added: “This initiative would aim to commemorate the role that individuals from Northern Ireland played in shaping American history during the Revolutionary era and beyond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Furthermore, that we would write to other councils located in County Antrim namely Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Lisburn and Castlereagh Borough Council, and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to engage on a joint working group to maximise opportunities from this key anniversary.”

DUP alderman Aaron Callan proposed the setting up of a working group around the Declaration of Independence’s 250th anniversary next August. CREDIT CCGBC

Alderman Callan said: “Given the important anniversary and the unique historical connections that we have in this borough, it would be appropriate to look at a working group that will develop a range of programmes to highlight the connections that we have to the USA for the 250th anniversary.

“The emigration of people from Ulster to America amounts to nearly two million people. To put that in context the population of Northern Ireland today is 1.9 million, so the profound impact that this part of the world has had on the United States cannot be measured.

“Our borough could be called the cradle of the Revolution; there are 17 presidents, countless generals, and so many different figures [that] have played a unique and important role in the development of the United States.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think there’s an important role for us here to share that heritage, and through that develop economic opportunities. This working group will hopefully deliver a tangible legacy that we could develop next year and into the future years of the United States.”

Sinn Féin councillor Kathleen McGurk said while her party “appreciate there are close ties with America and the island of Ireland”, they would not support the motion. CREDIT CCGBC

Sinn Féin councillor Kathleen McGurk said while her party “appreciate there are close ties with America and the island of Ireland”, they would not support the motion.

”We already have quite a schedule of events for the upcoming year, I don’t see where we have costed any schedule of events to commemorate this in our rate-setting process, and I think the time limits between organising something between now and next year seems very ambitious,” she concluded.

“So whilst I appreciate the sentiments within the motion, I just don’t see how we can support commemorations when we have so much on the schedule already.”

The motion passed with ten votes in favour and five against.