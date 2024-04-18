Causeway Coast and Glens Council to give Freedom of the Borough to healthcare workers on April 19

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will award the Freedom of the Borough to local health and care workers on Friday, April 19.
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Apr 2024, 11:06 BST
Councillors approved the arrangements for the award reception at meeting of Council’s Corporate Policy and Resources Committee in January.

The approval followed a motion, at a Special Council Meeting held in October 2023, which proposed that Council “awards the Freedom of the Borough to all health and care workers who have and continue to provide selfless, dedicated and high-quality lifesaving care to patients and family members in NHS facilities, community settings and households”.

Councillors agreed to hold the ceremony at Coleraine Town Hall on Friday, April 19.

Causeway Coast and Glens Council to confer the Feedom of the Borough to healthcare workers on April 19. Credit PixabayCauseway Coast and Glens Council to confer the Feedom of the Borough to healthcare workers on April 19. Credit Pixabay
Causeway Coast and Glens Council to confer the Feedom of the Borough to healthcare workers on April 19. Credit Pixabay

The event will be attended by approximately 200 guests including Northern Health and Social Care Trust and Western Health and Social Care Trust staff and Causeway Coast and Glens councillors.

According to council officers, attendees will be “cross-representational and include medical, nursery, auxiliary and admin, right down to domestic and domiciliary staff”.

