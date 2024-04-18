Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillors approved the arrangements for the award reception at meeting of Council’s Corporate Policy and Resources Committee in January.

The approval followed a motion, at a Special Council Meeting held in October 2023, which proposed that Council “awards the Freedom of the Borough to all health and care workers who have and continue to provide selfless, dedicated and high-quality lifesaving care to patients and family members in NHS facilities, community settings and households”.

Councillors agreed to hold the ceremony at Coleraine Town Hall on Friday, April 19.

Causeway Coast and Glens Council to confer the Feedom of the Borough to healthcare workers on April 19. Credit Pixabay

The event will be attended by approximately 200 guests including Northern Health and Social Care Trust and Western Health and Social Care Trust staff and Causeway Coast and Glens councillors.