Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From April 1, charges of 50p an hour will be introduced at Portrush (West Bay) and three areas of Ballycastle (seafront car park, harbour car park and ferry terminal car park).

A spokesperson from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said: “Most of the car parks located on the Causeway Coast have very limited capacity, and increasing tourist and traffic volumes will continue to add further pressure in key areas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"In July 2020, Council introduced charges to 3 Portrush car parks (Dunluce, East Strand and Harbour car parks), which has assisted businesses in the town due to a greater turnover of spaces. It also increased revenue for the Council in order to minimise the impact of rates increases.

The car park at Portrush's West Bay is one of the sites at which parking charges will come into force from April 1. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

"As part of the rates setting process for 2024/25, revenue raising options were considered and car parking charges were identified and considered along with inequalities of parking charges in some towns against others.

"In order to harmonise the free and charged car parks, proposals were considered and approved to charge one additional car park in Portrush (West Bay) and 3 car parks in Ballycastle (Seafront car park, Harbour car park, Ferry Terminal car park). Revenue from these four charged car parks is proposed to raise £257k per annum.