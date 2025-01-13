Causeway Coast and Glens Council to look into possibility of 'magical Christmas' experience in Coleraine
DUP councillor Philip Anderson proposed a motion at a meeting on January 7, seconded by Deputy Mayor Cllr Tanya Stirling, that Council investigate the possibility of Coleraine’s Market Yard site hosting a Christmas event similar to Antrim’s Enchanted Winter Garden.
Antrim’s Wonderland Wood featured Santa, pixies, sprites, lights displays and a festive fayre of food and drink.
The motion read: “That this Council engage in a scoping exercise to establish a magical Christmas experience in Coleraine similar to the successful events of the Yulefest Kilkenny and Enchanted Winter Garden in Antrim, utilising the Market Yard in the town and accessing the Coleraine Town Fund to deliver a Christmas experience for the community.”
It was agreed to pass the exercise to the Council’s Leisure and Development Committee for further exploration.