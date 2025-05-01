Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is to consider an annual review of its twinning committees.

At this month’s Corporate Policy and Resources Committee meeting, members were informed of an invitation for three delegates from council to attend “Europe Month La Roche-Sur-Yon International Meeting 2025” in May.

An officers’ report noted that La Roche-Sur-Yon was twinned with Coleraine but, as the Coleraine Twinning Association has ceased operations, it was recommended that council decline the invitation.

DUP Alderman Michelle Knight-McQuillan chaired the Committee meeting and said that, having attended a similar event in 2022, she hoped there would be “some sort of a resurrection” of the Twinning Association.

Coleraine's twin town in France, La Roche sur Yon. Credit DESTINATION LA ROCHE

Alliance Alderman Yvonne Boyle said the twinning between Coleraine and La Roche-Sur-Yon was “very historic”, and proposed council send her fellow party member, Councillor Lee Kane, to the meeting.

“We have been exploring that since getting this welcome invite,” she added. “Councillor Kane was actually nominated onto the Association, he actually lived in that area, and he would be interested in attending that conference.

“So I would like to ask this committee if that might be possible to nominate him as a delegate to go.”

PUP Councillor Russell Watton said he was opposed to the re-establishment of the Association and the sending of delegates, as he “never saw the benefit for this borough”.

However, Alderman Knight-McQuillan argued that a number of student and sports team exchanges had taken place between the two towns in recent years.

She also noted council had previously hosted an annual meeting of the borough’s twinning associations, which gave them an opportunity to showcase their activities.

Sinn Féin Councillor Dermot Nicholl proposed officers return a report on the feasibility of re-establishing the annual meeting or merging the borough’s twinning committees.

Alderman Knight-McQuillan concluded: “It’s something now that we can resurrect because, as Councillor Watton has said, we’re not getting that feedback to know whether it’s useful or not useful. So that’s the sort of thing we need to be able to get that information.”