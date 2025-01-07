Causeway Coast and Glens Council update on bin collections in adverse weather
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Causeway Coast and Glens Council have issued an update on bin collections during the current adverse weather.
In a post on Facebook on Tuesday. January 7, the Council said: “Due to difficult weather conditions, it may not be possible for refuse collection vehicles to access all roads across the Borough today.
"Should your bin not be collected, householders and businesses are kindly asked to continue to leave their bin out. Your bin will be collected at the earliest opportunity and when it is safe to do so.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.