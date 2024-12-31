Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ballymoney Ulster Unionist councillor Darryl Wilson has quit the party to become an independent.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posting on social media on Tuesday, December 31, the councillor said he was embracing “a new chapter with optimism and determination”.

Cllr Wilson was first elected to his seat in Ballymoney, part of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, in 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He topped the poll in 2019 before comfortably being returned in 2023 with 1,255 first-preference votes. The 2023 result made him the highest-polling UUP man on the council.

Cllr Darryl Wilson, in a photo he shared alongside his resignation message. CREDIT NEWS LETTER

When the UUP’s Robin Swann won his seat as an MP in the 2024 General Election it left his former MLA seat in North Antrim vacant with Cllr Wilson throwing his hat in the ring. However, the UUP selected Colin Crawford as MLA instead – a relative unknown who had only been elected to a council seat in Ballymena one year prior with 969 first-preference votes.

Announcing his resignation from the UUP on December 31, Cllr Wilson posted: “After 12 years of dedication to the Ulster Unionist Party, I have made the decision to resign my membership. This choice follows much reflection, particularly after a challenging yet enlightening year in 2024.

"During my time with the UUP, I had the privilege of working alongside many exceptional individuals, many of whom I am proud to call friends. As a committed Unionist, I believe firmly that Northern Ireland should remain an integral part of the United Kingdom. I am equally passionate about fostering fair, transparent, and inclusive politics, and remain deeply committed to the Unionist cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Looking ahead, I will continue to serve as an independent member of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, a role I am honored to hold. I am excited about the opportunities ahead and remain steadfast in my dedication to representing the best interests of my constituents.

"While I am considering various paths for the future, one thing remains certain: I will continue to work tirelessly for my constituents. I look forward to collaborating with colleagues across the political spectrum to serve the people we represent. Together, let’s make 2025 a year of progress, hope, and meaningful change.”