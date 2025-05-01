Causeway Coast and Glens councillor calls for action on second homes on the north coast
Alliance Councillor Peter McCully has tabled a notice of motion which will be debated at the next full Council meeting, on Tuesday, May 6.
Seconded by Cllr Lee Kane, the motion reads: “This Council notes the impact of second homes and short-term holiday rentals on the housing stock supply for residents of the Borough; reaffirms our belief that powers to regulate such should be devolved to local councils; and commits to developing a proposal to the Northern Ireland Executive, alongside an agreed lobbying action plan, to secure such additional powers, within the next three months.”
It continues: “Once developed and adopted, an update on the matter will be a standing item on the agenda of the Corporate Policy & Resources Committee. Additionally, the Mayor and Chief Executive will write to all other councils in Northern Ireland to encourage them to engage in similar lobbying efforts.”
