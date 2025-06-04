Causeway Coast and Glens councillor calls for action to re-open toilets and amenities at Magilligan Point
Cllr Brenda Chivers is to present a notice of motion to the Environmental Services committee of Council on June 10 asking that “this Council recognises the importance of adequate toilet and amenity facilities at Magilligan Point for both the recreational users of the beach and the many tourists and travellers availing of the ferry service.”
Seconded by Cllr Kathleen McGurk, the motion continues: “The Council notes with concern that these facilities have been closed for some time, to the detriment of the visitor experience and local amenity value of this popular coastal location.
"Accordingly, this Council calls on officers to bring a paper to the Environmental Services Committee outlining options for the re-establishment of toilet and amenity facilities at Magilligan Point.
"This paper should explore a range of potential models, including both seasonal and year-round provision, and should assess operational, financial and logistical considerations relevant to each.
"The paper should be brought forward in a timely manner to enable Council to consider and make decisions such that, should Council agree to proceed, facilities can be re-opened ahead of the 2026 tourist season.”
