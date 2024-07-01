Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council members have criticised Council officers’ handling of a recently-postponed planning committee meeting.

The meeting was set to take place at 10.30am on Wednesday, June 26, but was postponed as it failed to reach quorum, meaning there were too few council members in attendance to proceed.

Officers then suggested carrying over the meeting’s agenda items to the next planned meeting in August.

On Tuesday, council officers also noted that there were no planning applications due for decision on Wednesday as they were considered ‘contentious’ in the lead up to the general election on July 4.

At a full council meeting on Thursday, June 27, DUP Alderman Aaron Callan said the postponement was a “severely unsatisfactory outcome”, as some newly-appointed members had not received training for the committee and could not attend.

Ald Callan added: “Members have expressed concern around how this process has been handled, and there was general agreement that the Head of Planning should be attending the meeting here tonight to discuss the situation.

“When councillors make a request for somebody to attend a meeting, it’s good practice that they appear before the full council, and there needs to be a further Planning Committee meeting held in July without waiting until August.

“People missed out on their applications being heard at the June meeting, and it’s the first time I’ve ever heard of no applications being heard at the planning meeting due to an election,” said Alderman Callan.

“I couldn’t attend the previous training [for the Planning Committee] and the earliest alternative date was August 14, so there was a meeting coming up at the end of June that several members were not able to attend.

“I wouldn’t have taken scientists to figure out that there might not have been enough to hold the meeting yesterday, so there has to be a review of the decision making around this. There’s a feeling of a rubber stamp culture within this council from officers and it’s not satisfactory.”

PUP Councillor Russell Watton was due to chair Wednesday’s meeting and described it as “a shambles”. He agreed that the meeting should take place in July.

“Quite honestly it just wasn’t good enough,” Cllr Watton said. “There were two members coming at 11 o ‘clock and that doesn’t seem to have been taken onboard. And I do not know what a planning committee meeting has to do with an election, it has nothing to do with an election at all.”

Director of Corporate Services, Moira Quinn, said the election was a “period of heightened sensitivity” and she “totally refutes” the suggestion it doesn’t affect a planning committee meeting.

She concluded: “It was agreed on legal advice that those [applications] would not proceed due to the risk associated with it.

“We have members standing for the upcoming election, who were speakers either for and against the applications, so there was a political context there.