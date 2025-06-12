Causeway Coast and Glens councillor hopes to link into 250th anniversary of US Declaration of Independence

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Causeway Coast and Glens councillor wants the Council to explore ways to tie into the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Declaration of Independence.

The Declaration of Independence, the founding document of the United States, was approved by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776.

It announced the separation of 13 North American British colonies from Great Britain.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now Limavady DUP councillor Aaron Callan has tabled a notice of motion calling for Causeway Coast and Glens Council to form a working group to explore ways for the Borough to tie into the 250th anniversary of the Declaration which will takes place next year on July 4.

Cllr Aaron Callan has tabled the notice of motion. CREDIT PIXABAYplaceholder image
Cllr Aaron Callan has tabled the notice of motion. CREDIT PIXABAY

At a meeting of the Council’s Leisure & Development Committee to be held on Tuesday, June 17, members will hear Cllr Callan’s motion: “That this Council sets up a 250 USA Working Group, of no more than eight councillors by D’hondt, to explore opportunities for the Borough to tie into the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Declaration of Independence given the historical connections between Northern Ireland and the United States.

" This initiative would aim to commemorate the role that individuals from Northern Ireland, played in shaping American history during the Revolutionary era and beyond.

"Furthermore, that we would write to other councils located in County Antrim namely Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council, Lisburn and Castlereagh Borough Council, and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to engage on a joint working group to maximise opportunities from this key anniversary.”

The motion has been seconded by Cllr Philip Anderson (DUP).

Related topics:Newtownabbey Borough CouncilCauseway CoastUnited States

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice