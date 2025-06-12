A Causeway Coast and Glens councillor wants the Council to explore ways to tie into the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Declaration of Independence.

The Declaration of Independence, the founding document of the United States, was approved by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776.

It announced the separation of 13 North American British colonies from Great Britain.

Now Limavady DUP councillor Aaron Callan has tabled a notice of motion calling for Causeway Coast and Glens Council to form a working group to explore ways for the Borough to tie into the 250th anniversary of the Declaration which will takes place next year on July 4.

Cllr Aaron Callan has tabled the notice of motion. CREDIT PIXABAY

At a meeting of the Council’s Leisure & Development Committee to be held on Tuesday, June 17, members will hear Cllr Callan’s motion: “That this Council sets up a 250 USA Working Group, of no more than eight councillors by D’hondt, to explore opportunities for the Borough to tie into the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Declaration of Independence given the historical connections between Northern Ireland and the United States.

" This initiative would aim to commemorate the role that individuals from Northern Ireland, played in shaping American history during the Revolutionary era and beyond.

"Furthermore, that we would write to other councils located in County Antrim namely Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council, Lisburn and Castlereagh Borough Council, and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to engage on a joint working group to maximise opportunities from this key anniversary.”

The motion has been seconded by Cllr Philip Anderson (DUP).