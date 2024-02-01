Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A consultation response to the Local Government Staff Commission’s Model Policy Trans Equality Policy was requested at the local authority’s Corporate Policy and Resources Committee meeting on Tuesday, January 30.

The model policy states that the council should be “committed to promoting equality, diversity and good relations in everything it does as a community leader, as a provider, and as an employer”.

It also stated that the council “is committed to equality of opportunity for trans people throughout recruitment and employment, including supporting transgender employees through any transitioning process,” and that the council should “provide a supportive environment for trans employees and create a culture and environment where they feel comfortable and supported during any process of transition”.

Sinn Féin Councillor Cara McShane said that, as the Council’s diversity champion, the policy was “very welcome” and that it was up to the Council to suggest amendments and decide whether to adopt it. She put forward a recommendation that elected representatives receive trans and non-binary equality training.

“The policy also needs something related to informal name changing,” Cllr McShane added. “Once the policy is confirmed and agreed at local level, it will go out to the eleven councils who will decide if it’s ratified or not.”

DUP Councillor Mervyn Storey said the policy contained a “raft of stuff that’s controversial” and an individual party response to the policy would be more suitable.

He added: “My personal view is very simple; there are two genders. I respect that there are people who may feel, in their mind or through other means, that they’re something else, but there are not 110 genders, there are two.

“The policy is controversial because it doesn’t protect people and staff with a different view and brings in unnecessary controversy, so it’s up to individual parties to respond.”