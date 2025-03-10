Causeway Coast and Glens councillors have paid tribute to road racing legend Joey Dunlop as plans were discussed to mark the 25th anniversary of his death.

The Ballymoney man was killed during a race in Estonia on July 2, 2000, and a motion, by DUP Councillor Mervyn Storey, was put to members at this month’s full council meeting.

The motion was presented by DUP Alderman John McAuley in councillor Storey’s absence and stated: “2025 marks the 25th anniversary of the sad passing of Joey Dunlop OBE MBE, a legend in motorcycle racing and a citizen and Freeman of our Borough of whom we are rightly proud.

“It is therefore fitting that we remember this anniversary in conjunction with his family in a way that reflects our appreciation for the life, legacy and memory of Joey Dunlop OBE MBE.”

Councillor Ivor Wallace said: "But he was more than just a racer; he was a humble, quiet man who never sought the spotlight, he was devoted to his family and his community, and a deeply inspiring part of his life was his charity work." CREDIT CCGBC

Independent councillor Ivor Wallace supported the motion and said he was “privileged to know Joey”.

“There are very few names in motorcycle racing that command as much admiration and respect as Joey,” he said. “He wasn’t just one of the greatest riders of all time, he was a hero both on and off the track, and we’re very proud that Joey was born in Ballymoney.

“His passion for racing was undeniable and he was the king of the Isle of Man [TT] until his nephew, Michael, broke his record.

“Joey lost his life doing what he loved and his passing left an irreplaceable void in the world of motorcycling racing, but his legacy endures. His achievements, sportsmanship and kindness continue to inspire generations of racers and fans alike.”