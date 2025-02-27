Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council members say funding is needed to replace pads on automated external defibrillators (AEDs) across the borough.

A motion by DUP Councillor Bill Kennedy, put forward at this month’s Corporate Policy and Resources Committee meeting, said a funding pot was required for community groups who act as guardians of AEDs, as they were finding it “increasingly difficult to replace and maintain the equipment”.

The motion added: “This initiative is designed to address the risk of a defibrillator being out of use, due to community groups not having adequate funding to replace pads.

“Our communities must be equipped to respond to emergencies swiftly and effectively. When it comes to life, every second counts. This funding will undoubtedly save lives.”

Councillors say a funding pot is needed to replace pads and batteries on the Borough's defibrillators. CREDIT PIXABAY

Sinn Féin Councillor Cara McShane said issues such as staff and member training and identifying AED locations in the borough were raised at a committee meeting last year, and asked for an update.

An officer clarified that a £30,000 budget had been set aside for 2024/25 to identify provisional gaps, working alongside the British Heart Foundation, and a report would be returned to members.

“Our Estates Team have agreed to take responsibility for the monitoring of the equipment and carry out the installations as required,” they said.

“So the initial six [AEDs] are now in situ and a further six have been ordered by community groups.

“A further £10,000 has been allowed for in the 2025/26 estimates to support the cost of maintenance of the replacement equipment and to support community groups towards the cost of replacement consumables.”

DUP Councillor and Deputy Mayor, Tanya Stirling, who put forward the motion in Councillor Kennedy’s absence, said the proposed funding pot was for the upkeep of already-installed AEDs.

“What I have found is that, on occasion, somebody went to use the defibrillator and the pads hadn’t been replaced,” said. “Every second counts, ideally the person should be one minute away from a machine, and using a defibrillator can raise survival rates from 5% to 50%.

“I know community associations that have had to replace [AEDs] four times in 12 weeks, and that’s a huge expense.

“People are very good at fundraising to get the the defibrillator itself but it’s the upkeep, so this pot would be just for the pads and the batteries.”