Causeway Coast and Glens councillors to discuss locations to commemorative Queen Elizabeth II trees
At a council meeting last December, members approved plans for a programme of events to commemorate the late Queen.
Members were updated on the planned programme of events, which include the planting of native oak trees in several locations throughout the borough.
Officers noted that trees were planted in locations to commemorate the NI Centenary in 2021 – such as Riverside Park, Ballymoney, the Jim Watt Centre, Garvagh, and Lower Main Street, Limavady – and suggested that the mayor and deputy mayor plant trees, with an accompanying plaque, at these same locations in the New Year.
DUP Alderman Mark Fielding said that, while it was important for a tree to be planted within each of the borough’s seven district electoral areas (DEAs), officers should consider different locations within those areas.
“It says the same location as proposed but did we say the same location?” He asked. ”I think we said every DEA should have one, but I don’t think you have repeat it at the same location as in 2021.”
Director of Corporate Services, Moira Quinn, said the locations were chosen because “that’s where they previously went”, but if members suggest a new location for the trees “that absolutely could be done as well”.
DUP Alderman Michelle Knight-McQuillan said she would be concerned with using the Jim Watt Centre in Garvagh and council could find a “better location”.
“Maybe in the car park, at the forest, or somewhere like that,” She said. “It would be worth exploring.”
DUP Councillor Dawn Huggins said members could discuss potential locations within their own DEAs at the next meeting.
Ms Quinn noted that the next Corporate Policy and Resources Committee meeting was due to take place on January 28, and members could suggest potential locations from their respective DEA’s at that meeting.
She concluded: “So if we had a list of potential locations for then, we could agree at the [committee meeting] on locations.”
“Because then this would be ratified at February and it could be ready to go after that.”
