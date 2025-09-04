Causeway Coast and Glens councillors are to learn about “embedding social values in councils” at an event in October.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has agreed to send representatives to NILGA’s (Northern Ireland Local Government Association) inaugural Insights Exchange event.

At September’s full council meeting members received an invite from NILGA , which will take place on October 2 at the Junction in Dungannon and forms part of NILGA’s “ongoing efforts to ensure councillors and officers have opportunities to both learn from outside the sector and learn from each other”, with the theme of embedding social values in councils.

“The event will include an overview of the policy context, [a] showcase of council case studies on social value, [and a] panel discussion,” NILGA added.

“As this event will be of interest to all councillors, and not just NILGA members, we are inviting your council to nominate up to seven attendees, councillors and officers."