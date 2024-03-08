Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The group, which was first formed in 2021, seeks to explore ways of increasing the representation of women in leadership positions throughout Causeway Coast and Glens, as well as ensuring the needs of women across the Borough are identified and used to influence local projects and initiatives.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “As a Council, we want women to take their place as decision makers and policy shapers in order to make a positive difference to our society.

“The Women’s Working Group allows us to discuss and highlight women’s issues, to build the skills and confidence of female representatives and to promote women getting involved in local politics. I would like to see as many elected representatives and Council staff as possible attend the working group’s meetings and participate in these important discussions. I look forward to working with its members throughout the remainder of my term.”

Elected members of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council mark International Women's Day. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

Chair of the Women’s Working Group, Alderman Michelle Knight-McQuillan added: “I am delighted that our Council has increased its female representation since the last election from ten to 15 members, showing a willingness within the Causeway Coast and Glens for female leadership and a better balance within the chamber.

“This is also reflected in the increase in women appointed as KCs on Northern Ireland, up from four in the last call in 2020 to 12 in the most recent call. The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day is ‘Inspire Inclusion’. By helping inspire others to understand and value women’s inclusion, we are helping our communities to be the best they can.

“International Women’s Day allows us as to celebrate the achievements of women in all walks of life. It also gives us the opportunity to highlight the importance of empowering and strengthening women to understand their value in work, community and home.”