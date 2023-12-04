The Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens is helping to raise funds for the RNLI as she takes part in the charity’s Reindeer Run Challenge.

The Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan and Deputy Mayor, Councillor Margaret-Anne McKillop pictured with Ruth McNeill of the Armoy Community Association who joined the Deputy Mayor on Saturday for the start of her December walking challenge for RNLI. Credit McAuley Multimedia

Mayor Steven Callaghan announced the RNLI as his charity partner earlier this year and, in support, Cllr Margaret-Anne McKillop has signed up to the RNLI Reindeer Run Challenge, seeking to raise funds for the charity that operates both a lifeboat and a lifeguard service, in Northern Ireland, by walking 24 miles.

For the first leg of her challenge, Cllr McKillop joined with the Armoy Community Association in Lime Park on Saturday (December 2), where she carried her RNLI donation bucket as she walked the 5k alongside locals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr McKillop said: “The importance of the RNLI within our coastal communities cannot be overstated. I know the volunteer lifeboat crew at Red Bay RNLI in Cushendall and other flank stations throughout the Borough will be on call throughout the festive period and it’s important to raise much needed funds to continue to support their work.

“I am delighted to join the Mayor in supporting his fundraising efforts for the RNLI and I would encourage anyone who can, to join in the RNLI’s Reindeer Run Challenge.”

Redbay RNLI Fundraising Chairperson Connor McAfee thanked the Deputy Mayor saying: “We are always very grateful to anyone who chooses to fundraise for the RNLI, and it is an honour that the Deputy Mayor is supporting the Mayor’s fundraising efforts by walking 24 miles during December.

“We rely solely on financial support through donations to facilitate our work and without it we would not be able to save lives in the way we do. It’s still not too late to sign up for the RNLI Reindeer Run Challenge. Thank you to everyone who supports us.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Neal Somerville, Fundraising Manager at the RNLI added: “2024 will see the RNLI celebrate its 200th anniversary, saving lives at sea and we are thankful for partnerships like this which help us to continue our work in local communities. We are very grateful to the Mayor & Deputy Mayor for their support in raising funds for the RNLI.”