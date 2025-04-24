Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Causeway Coast and Glens councillors have warned that a popular Coleraine walking route may be unsafe after dark.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At this month’s Leisure and Development Committee meeting, Sinn Féin Councillor Niamh Archibald proposed that the council create a feasibility study and option proposals, such as solar lighting in trees, to light the pathway, which runs along the River Bann, from Christie Park to Castleroe.

The motion added: “This area is used by residents of all ages to exercise in a free and safe environment, indeed the pathway from Christie Park along the river was promoted as the Heart Walk and part of the Highway to Health.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Archibald noted that, as a Coleraine representative, she had “consistently heard concerns from residents about the lack of lighting along the path”.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council members have warned that a walking route between Christie Park in Coleraine, and Castleroe may be unsafe after dark. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS

“This Riverside route is a valued and well used community asset and provides residents of all ages with a free and accessible space to walk, run and connect with nature,” Cllr Archibald said.

“However, concerns have been raised about the absence of adequate lighting, particularly during the darker winter months, eliminating their ability to use the path safely and confidently.

“Some residents have pointed out that the path becomes virtually unusable outside daylight hours in winter, because [they] can’t run before 8am or after 4pm as it’s just too dark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Concerns around personal safety have also been raised, in particular at the junction where the bridge meets the underpass where many people felt unsafe during the evening hours or when walking alone.

“Of course, any lighting solution should also be carefully designed to respect and protect any potential local wildlife, so options such as solar powered, low level or motion activated lights could improve safety while minimising disruption to the natural environment.”

Alliance Alderman Yvonne Boyle seconded the motion and noted that she was a councillor when the pathway was designated as a Heart Walk.

She said the lighting would be especially beneficial for women, as it would alleviate safety concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ald Boyle added: “In February I attended a public meeting in Coleraine about women’s safety, organised by Causeway Coast Women, at West Bann Development.

“Like many women when I walk on my own on the river or in Somerset Park, I always need to be aware of my personal safety.

“The public meeting’s aim was to raise awareness of this issue, to increase community communication and to bring forward practical solutions, and this is one practical solution that would achieve that.”

DUP Councillor and Deputy Mayor, Tanya Stirling, agreed that lighting at the pathway was “often brought up [by] Coleraine constituents”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She concluded: “Lighting in Christie Park plays a crucial role in enhancing the experience for all those who visit this popular area.

“The footfall is significant and, especially during the evenings, it’s essential that the park remains welcoming and safe for everyone.”