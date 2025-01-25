Causeway Coast and Glens make facilities available at Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre for people affected by Storm Éowyn
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre in Ballymoney is open this weekend as a community assistance centre hub following Storm Éowyn.
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said the hub would be open during normal weekend opening times of Saturday (8.15am – 3.30pm) and Sunday (10am – 3.30pm).
"As we continue to assess storm damage to council buildings, we will advise on additional community assistance centre hub locations in due course to support those residents who have been most affected by the storm,” a council spokesperson said.
"These facilities will enable residents who have been impacted by power cuts to charge mobile devices, keep warm and to also get a hot cup of tea or coffee.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.