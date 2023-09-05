Register
Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor and Mayoress join 100th birthday celebrations for Rita

Limavady woman Rita Ody was joined by the Mayor and Mayoress of Causeway Coast and Glens recently as she celebrated her 100th birthday.
By Una Culkin
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 11:04 BST
Rita received a civic gift from Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan to mark the milestone occasion of her 100th birthday. When asked the secret to a long life, Rita claimed it was down to “plenty of hard work, walking and talking”.

The Mayor said: “Rita is a remarkable woman and I was delighted to be able to share in her special day. Being invited to take part in momentous events like this is one of the many privileges of my role. On behalf of the entire Borough, I wish Rita good health.”

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is also asking for the help of the general public. A Council spokesperson said: “If you know someone who will reach their 100th birthday or 70th wedding anniversary this year, please email [email protected]

