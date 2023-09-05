Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor and Mayoress join 100th birthday celebrations for Rita
Rita received a civic gift from Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan to mark the milestone occasion of her 100th birthday. When asked the secret to a long life, Rita claimed it was down to “plenty of hard work, walking and talking”.
The Mayor said: “Rita is a remarkable woman and I was delighted to be able to share in her special day. Being invited to take part in momentous events like this is one of the many privileges of my role. On behalf of the entire Borough, I wish Rita good health.”
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is also asking for the help of the general public. A Council spokesperson said: “If you know someone who will reach their 100th birthday or 70th wedding anniversary this year, please email [email protected]”