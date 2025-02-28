Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor holds reception for New Year Honours list recipients
Guests who attended the reception included Paddy McLaughlin, who was awarded an MBE for voluntary services to maritime safety, James Martin, who received an MBE for services to drama in Northern Ireland, and Mervyn Thompson, Norman Somerville and the Rt Rev Mgr Bryan McCanny, who were all awarded a BEM for services to the community.
Olympic Gold medal winner Hannah Scott was also recognised in the King’s New Year’s Honours List, receiving an MBE for services to rowing.
Mayor Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “I was delighted to meet with some of those recognised to find out more about their work.
“The New Year Honours highlights the outstanding contributions that individuals from our Council area have made to their communities across a wide range of areas of disciplines and they are fantastic ambassadors for Causeway Coast and Glens."