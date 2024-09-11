The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has hosted a special reception to congratulate the eight local recipients included in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

Councillor Ciarán McQuillan has praised the fantastic achievements of the group, saying: “To be recognised for contributions made to society is a fantastic achievement.”

Robert Bailey was made a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) for services to the economy and opera in Northern Ireland. Adele Elder received a BEM (Medallist of the Order of the British Empire) for her services to education and to charity in the Causeway Coast and Glens, as did William King in acknowledgment of his work within public services.

John Madden was appointed an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in recognition of services to education and to children with Special Education Needs. James Martin was also awarded an MBE for services to drama in Northern Ireland, and Robert Wilson was recognised with an MBE for his services to education.

Dr David McKeown received an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) for his services to the veterinary profession, while Phyllis Michael was recognised with a BEM for her work with both Girl Guiding Ulster and within the community in County Londonderry.

The Mayor, Councillor McQuillan added: “Congratulations to all of you for the work you have done within your various and wide-ranging sectors.

“Your personal contributions to each discipline have undoubtedly made a significant difference to others, and we are very fortunate to have people like yourselves as ambassadors for the Borough.”