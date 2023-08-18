Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor visits Limavady couple on diamond anniversary
Sammy and Annie McGregor were visited by the Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan, on August 15 as they marked 60 years of marriage. The couple shared stories of their marriage over a cuppa with the mayor – even breaking out the fine china they received as a wedding gift all those years ago.
Sammy, aged 92 and Annie, 85, were married in First Limavady Presbyterian Church and went on to have two daughters.
The Mayor said: “As Mayor it was an honour for me to meet with Sammy and Annie and offer my best wishes on behalf of the Borough. I hope they enjoyed celebrating the occasion with their loved ones.”
The couple’s daughter, Rhonda Thompson added: “Mum and dad were delighted to meet the mayor and really enjoyed his visit, as it made them both feel extra special on their big day.”