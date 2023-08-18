The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens has recognised a Limavady couple who celebrated a very special anniversary this week.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan presents Sammy and Annie McGregor with a gift to mark their diamond wedding anniversary. Also pictured is daughter Rhonda Thompson. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

Sammy and Annie McGregor were visited by the Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan, on August 15 as they marked 60 years of marriage. The couple shared stories of their marriage over a cuppa with the mayor – even breaking out the fine china they received as a wedding gift all those years ago.

Sammy, aged 92 and Annie, 85, were married in First Limavady Presbyterian Church and went on to have two daughters.

The Mayor said: “As Mayor it was an honour for me to meet with Sammy and Annie and offer my best wishes on behalf of the Borough. I hope they enjoyed celebrating the occasion with their loved ones.”