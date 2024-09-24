Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has paid tribute to a member of Council staff who was tragically killed in a road traffic collision on Thursday, September 19.

49-year-old Robert Lee from the Ballymoney area was killed following a road traffic collision on the Frosses Road.

Police and other emergency services attended a report of a collision involving a Scania lorry and a silver Honda Civic, shortly before 11.20pm on September 19.

The Mayor, Cllr Ciaran McQuillan, paid tribute to Mr Lee saying: “I was saddened to hear of the death of Council employee Robert Lee in very tragic circumstances last Thursday.

The Mayor described Robert Lee (pictured) as a value member of the operational team based at Loughanhill Depot in Coleraine. Picture credit PSNI

“Robert was a valued member of the operational team based out of Loughanhill Depot in Coleraine and he will be sorely missed by his friends and colleagues across Council Departments.

"On behalf of Council I send my deepest condolences to Robert’s friends and family on his very untimely death at only 49 years of age, our thoughts are with you.”