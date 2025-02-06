A motion to halt car parking charges in Ballycastle has been rejected by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At last month’s meeting of council’s Environmental Services Committee members agreed to apply seasonal charges (from April to September) at all seafront car parks in Ballycastle, and at Portrush’s White Bay car park, to be ratified at the next full council meeting.

Charges in Ballycastle will include exemptions for residents and workers on Rathlin Island as well as a 30-minute grace period for berth holders at Ballycastle Marina to allow for loading and off-loading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At this month’s full council meeting, on Tuesday, Sinn Féin Councillor Leanne Peacock put forward a motion to scrap the charges, which was unsuccessful.

The consultation sought residents’ opinion on the introduction of seasonal fees at the Seafront, Harbour, and Ferry Terminal (pictured) car parks in Ballycastle and West Bay car park in Portrush. Image: Google

Councillor Peacock argued that a number of issues “did not receive adequate discussion and were not highlighted” at the committee meeting.

She added: “There are two key points in particular; the Quay Road car park, [which is] fully closing to the public for two years in the next few days; and a Growth Deal project at the Sheskburn site, the details of which remain unknown and are not available to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are complex issues at the over-saturated seafront, including servicing the only inhabited island (Rathlin Island).

Councillor Leanne Peacock. (pic; CC&G)

“The proposal on the night only took into account those with permanent employment on Rathlin Island, and discounts many who go over to provide care to residents on the island.”

Fellow Sinn Féin Councillor Cara McShane seconded the motion and highlighted that residents weren’t presented with an option for no parking charges during public consultations, while UUP Councillor Richard Holmes said the charges were essential to create income for council and to “alleviate the horrendous parking situations we have through all of our coastal towns”.

Alliance Councillor Lee Kane proposed an amendment to the council proposal, which would allow members to consider a single park permit scheme whereby Ballycastle residents could nominate one car park were they wouldn’t be charged.

Councillor Kane’s motion failed with 17 members voting for it and 18 against.

Andrew Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter