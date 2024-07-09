Causeway Coast and Glens Museum Services presents Harry Gregg: Dare to Dream Exhibition
The exhibition will open to the public on Tuesday, July 23, in Coleraine Town Hall and will celebrate the life and career of the former Northern Ireland and Manchester United star.
Opening to coincide with the SuperCup NI later this month, and with the support of the Gregg family and Maurice Bradley, this display will explore Harry’s journey from a young boy growing up in Windsor Avenue, Coleraine to becoming one of the best goalkeepers in the world!
Featuring never-before-seen photographs and artefacts from the Gregg collection, the exhibition celebrates Harry’s footballing career: from his early days playing for Coleraine F.C and Linfield Swifts, to Peter Doherty launching his career across the water through a signing with Doncaster Rovers in 1952. Harry would go on to become a Manchester United legend and played 25 caps for Northern Ireland.
When tragedy struck in February 1958 during the Munich Air Disaster, Harry showed tremendous bravery saving teammates, along with Vera Lukic and her 2-year-old daughter Vesna. The same year he was named as one of the top goalkeepers in the world at the 1958 World Cup.
Today, Harry’s valuable legacy lives on and he serves as an inspiration for NI’s up and coming sporting talent. The Harry Gregg Foundation was established in 2014, offering children and young people of all abilities the opportunity to follow their dreams and potential.
The exhibition is free and will be open Tuesdays – Saturdays, 11am – 4pm from July 23 to August 31 (excl. public holidays).