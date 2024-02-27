Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP wins top award for campaign shining light on disability hate crime

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Partnership took the top spot in the PCSP category at PSNI Problem Solving in Partnership Awards, which took place at Belfast Harbour Commissioners Harbour Office last week.

Congratulating the officers and PCSP members, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: "After having two projects make the final shortlist, it was great to see Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP take home first place for their campaign aimed at tackling disability hate crime.

“This is a well-deserved award for all their hard work supporting people with disabilities, and is also a sign of some of the great work carried out throughout the Causeway Coast and Glens area by the PCSP."

A recent consultation highlighted that people living with a disability said they would feel safer if others were more educated about disabilities, while 63% of carers said that increased education and awareness about disability hate crime is needed. The PCSP wants to encourage society to speak out against disability hate crime and support those affected to report what has happened to them.

Working alongside the PSNI, local disability charities and the Hate Crime Advocacy Service, the PCSP developed an awareness raising animation, with a particular focus on young people.

Chairperson of the PCSP, Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “The PCSP recognises that disability hate crime, like all forms of hate crime, often goes unreported. These incidents have a detrimental impact on victims and their families, with many feelings unsafe going about their daily lives, which is simply unacceptable.

“There is a clear requirement for increased education and awareness raising. We want to highlight what disability hate crime is, the impact it can have, where to find support and how we all have a role to play in helping others live peacefully without fear.”

Anyone who experiences or witnesses a disability hate crime should report it to the PSNI by ringing 101 or use 999 in an emergency. Information can also be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.