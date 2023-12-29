Register
Causeway Coast and Glens people recognised in the New Year's Honours List

A number of people from the Causeway Coast and Glens area have been recognised in the New Year’s Honours List.
By Una Culkin
Published 29th Dec 2023, 22:31 GMT
Ms Leona O'Neill, founder, The Boom Foundation, who has been awarded the MBE for services to Charitable Fundraising for People with Sarcoma. Credit Boom FoundationMs Leona O'Neill, founder, The Boom Foundation, who has been awarded the MBE for services to Charitable Fundraising for People with Sarcoma. Credit Boom Foundation
Coleraine woman Leona O’Neill, founder of the Boom Foundation, has been awarded the MBE for services to charitable fundraising for people with Sarcoma.

The Boom Foundation was set up by Leona in April 2013 having lost her fiancé Philip to Sarcoma, a rare form of soft tissue and bone cancer, only six weeks before their wedding day. The lack of support that existed in Northern Ireland during her fiancé’s illness fuelled her determination to put a support network in place for those suffering from this ‘forgotten cancer’.

The Boom Foundation remains the only charity in Northern Ireland dedicated to supporting patients suffering from sarcoma cancer. There are over 100 new patients diagnosed with sarcoma each year in NI, many of whom are children.

Coleraine man Adam Watson (second left) pictured during a beach walk he organised to raise funds for local mental health charity The Olive Branch. Adam has been awarded the BEM for services to Mental Health in the Farming Community in Northern Ireland. Credit Olive BranchColeraine man Adam Watson (second left) pictured during a beach walk he organised to raise funds for local mental health charity The Olive Branch. Adam has been awarded the BEM for services to Mental Health in the Farming Community in Northern Ireland. Credit Olive Branch
Also recognised in the New Year’s Honours List by King Charles is John Smyth who receives the BEM for voluntary and charitable services to the Limavady community.

Receiving the BEM also is Coleraine dairy farmer Adam Watson who is recognised for his services to mental health in the farming community in Northern Ireland.

Back in 2016 Adam struggled with the stresses and pressure of a falling milk price and other life issues that were having, not only an effect on the family business, but on his own health.

During Mental Health Awareness week Adam published a daily blog with the aim of sharing his experience and encouraging people to talk about their own mental health with others.

