When a motorist who had been using his mobile phone while driving ran away from police, the local constabulary discovered him in quite an unusual hiding place...

In a Facebook post, police in Causeway Coast and Glens included a photo of the hiding place - a wheelie bin!

The post read: “To you this may simply be a place to store your rubbish before it is collected.

"To the driver who made off from Police in Dunloy this was his expert level hiding place. The driver made off from Police as they were trying to deal with him for using his phone while driving.

The picture posted on Facebook by Causeway Coast and Glens police

"The car was later found abandoned at a property near by. Unlucky for the driver, his hiding spot was uncovered and when we checked the bin we found the driver!

“One in the bin for DIC and other motoring offences!”