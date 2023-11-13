Town and villages across Causeway Coast and Glens fell silent on Sunday as they honoured the memory of those who have lost their lives in conflicts.

Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens Cllr Steven Callaghan lays a wreath at Limavady Cenotaph during Remembrance Sunday, alongside Chief Executive David Jackson. Credit Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

The Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan attended a Remembrance Day service at Limavady War Memorial, where he laid a wreath on behalf of citizens of the Borough.

Other communities throughout Causeway Coast and Glens also held commemoration events to honour the sacrifice of so many.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, Cllr Callaghan also took part in an Armistice Day wreath laying ceremony at Coleraine War Memorial. A further Armistice Day service was held by the Royal British Legion in Ballymoney.

Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens Cllr Steven Callaghan lays a wreath at Limavady Cenotaph during Remembrance Sunday. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia