Causeway Coast and Glens remembers those who made ultimate sacrifice
The Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan attended a Remembrance Day service at Limavady War Memorial, where he laid a wreath on behalf of citizens of the Borough.
Other communities throughout Causeway Coast and Glens also held commemoration events to honour the sacrifice of so many.
On Saturday, Cllr Callaghan also took part in an Armistice Day wreath laying ceremony at Coleraine War Memorial. A further Armistice Day service was held by the Royal British Legion in Ballymoney.
Remembrance Services in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area will conclude on Sunday, 19 November, when a service will be held at St Thomas’ Church on Rathlin Island followed by wreath laying in the adjoining church yard. The service on Rathlin is traditionally held a week after Remembrance Sunday.