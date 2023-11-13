Register
BREAKING

Causeway Coast and Glens remembers those who made ultimate sacrifice

Town and villages across Causeway Coast and Glens fell silent on Sunday as they honoured the memory of those who have lost their lives in conflicts.
By Una Culkin
Published 13th Nov 2023, 10:12 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 10:12 GMT
Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens Cllr Steven Callaghan lays a wreath at Limavady Cenotaph during Remembrance Sunday, alongside Chief Executive David Jackson. Credit Steven McAuley/McAuley MultimediaMayor of Causeway Coast & Glens Cllr Steven Callaghan lays a wreath at Limavady Cenotaph during Remembrance Sunday, alongside Chief Executive David Jackson. Credit Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens Cllr Steven Callaghan lays a wreath at Limavady Cenotaph during Remembrance Sunday, alongside Chief Executive David Jackson. Credit Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

The Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan attended a Remembrance Day service at Limavady War Memorial, where he laid a wreath on behalf of citizens of the Borough.

Other communities throughout Causeway Coast and Glens also held commemoration events to honour the sacrifice of so many.

On Saturday, Cllr Callaghan also took part in an Armistice Day wreath laying ceremony at Coleraine War Memorial. A further Armistice Day service was held by the Royal British Legion in Ballymoney.

Most Popular
Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens Cllr Steven Callaghan lays a wreath at Limavady Cenotaph during Remembrance Sunday. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley MultimediaMayor of Causeway Coast & Glens Cllr Steven Callaghan lays a wreath at Limavady Cenotaph during Remembrance Sunday. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens Cllr Steven Callaghan lays a wreath at Limavady Cenotaph during Remembrance Sunday. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Remembrance Services in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area will conclude on Sunday, 19 November, when a service will be held at St Thomas’ Church on Rathlin Island followed by wreath laying in the adjoining church yard. The service on Rathlin is traditionally held a week after Remembrance Sunday.

Related topics:Causeway Coast