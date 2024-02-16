Causeway Coast and Glens Youth Voice is recruiting for new members
Are you aged 15-21 and want to have your voice heard?
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Then Causeway Coast and Glens Youth Voice could be of interest.
Causeway Coast and Glens Youth Voice will provide young people with the opportunity to engage with key decision makers, to have their say on local issues, meet new friends and be a representative voice for young people in their area.
Recruitment is happening now for 2024. For information email [email protected] or call Coleraine Youth Office on 028 7032 2279.