A body has been recovered in the Causeway coast area.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The discovery was made on Sunday, February 23 in a joint operation between police and HM Coastguard.

The body was recovered in the Causeway Road area near Bushmills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said they are working to identify the deceased and a post mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time,” the spokesperson confirmed.