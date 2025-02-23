Causeway coast: body recovered by PSNI and HM Coastguard

By Valerie Martin
Published 23rd Feb 2025, 20:02 BST

A body has been recovered in the Causeway coast area.

The discovery was made on Sunday, February 23 in a joint operation between police and HM Coastguard.

The body was recovered in the Causeway Road area near Bushmills.

A police spokesperson said they are working to identify the deceased and a post mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time,” the spokesperson confirmed.

