Causeway Coast councillor calls for powers to regulate second homes and holiday lets in Borough
Alliance councillor Peter McCully has tabled a notice of motion on the issue of how second homes and holiday rentals impact on the housing stock available to residents of the Borough.
Cllr McCully’s motion, seconded by Alliance party colleague Cllr Lee Kane, reads: “This Council notes the impact of second homes and short-term holiday rentals on the housing stock supply for residents of the Borough; reaffirms our belief that powers to regulate such should be devolved to local councils; and commits to developing a proposal to the Northern Ireland Executive, alongside an agreed lobbying action plan, to secure such additional powers, within the next three months.
"Once developed and adopted, an update on the matter will be a standing item on the agenda of the Corporate Policy & Resources Committee.
"Additionally, the Mayor and Chief Executive will write to all other councils in Northern Ireland to encourage them to engage in similar lobbying efforts.”
The motion will be discussed at a meeting of the Corporate Policy and Resources Committee on June 24.