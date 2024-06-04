Causeway Coast dentist represents Team GB in the Masters Gymnastics World Cup for adults
Sika Gymnastic Club member Ursula Goode was part of Team GB in the competition held in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
A dentist and partner at 18 Dental in Coleraine, Ursula said she discovered gymnastics at the age of ten when “my friends taught me back walkovers in the playground”.
She joined a recreational class and enjoyed learning the basics before other sports took over.
"Fast forward 25 years and whilst signing my daughters up, I noticed an adult class. With trepidation I went along, again as a recreational gymnast,” she said.
"Later I met and was inspired by a fantastic coach. She encouraged me to compete – who knew adults could compete?! So in 2017, aged 44, I entered my first competition, the Adult British Championships, and won gold. My obsession was born!
“What I love most about gymnastics is the mind-body connect. It temporarily suspends the challenges of life and gives me the freedom to think and move in a different space.”
Ursula is now five times Adult British Championship in WAG (women’s artistic gymnastics)/Tumbling and cites the bars as her favourite apparatus and a backward roll on a beam as her favourite skill.
Ursula competed at the Adults British Championships, along with three other Sika gymnasts, back in August 2023. After this, gymnasts were invited to trial to represent Team GB at the Masters World Cup in the USA.
The trials were carried out via video submissions, following which all gymnasts’ routines were judged and the team selection was made. Sika Club’s Ursula was delighted to be selected!
A spokesperson for Sika Gymnastics Club said: “In Masters World Cups there are no age groups or levels, it is an open competition for all competitors over the age of 30 years.
"Team GB finished fourth in the team event with the USA first, Germany second and Japan in third place. Team GB were only 0.8 marks behind third place!
"Ursula herself finished an impressive 25th all around even with a fall on beam. We couldn’t be any prouder of her and how incredibly hard she has worked to earn her spot.”