Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Causeway Coast woman has recently been in the USA competing in the Masters Gymnastics World Cup for adults.

Sika Gymnastic Club member Ursula Goode was part of Team GB in the competition held in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

A dentist and partner at 18 Dental in Coleraine, Ursula said she discovered gymnastics at the age of ten when “my friends taught me back walkovers in the playground”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She joined a recreational class and enjoyed learning the basics before other sports took over.

Ursula Goode who was a part of Team GB at the World Gymnastics Masters in USA. Credit SIKA GYMASTICS CLUB

"Fast forward 25 years and whilst signing my daughters up, I noticed an adult class. With trepidation I went along, again as a recreational gymnast,” she said.

"Later I met and was inspired by a fantastic coach. She encouraged me to compete – who knew adults could compete?! So in 2017, aged 44, I entered my first competition, the Adult British Championships, and won gold. My obsession was born!

“What I love most about gymnastics is the mind-body connect. It temporarily suspends the challenges of life and gives me the freedom to think and move in a different space.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ursula is now five times Adult British Championship in WAG (women’s artistic gymnastics)/Tumbling and cites the bars as her favourite apparatus and a backward roll on a beam as her favourite skill.

Ursula Goode who was a part of Team GB at the World Gymnastics Masters in USA. Credit SIKA GYMASTICS CLUB

Ursula competed at the Adults British Championships, along with three other Sika gymnasts, back in August 2023. After this, gymnasts were invited to trial to represent Team GB at the Masters World Cup in the USA.

The trials were carried out via video submissions, following which all gymnasts’ routines were judged and the team selection was made. Sika Club’s Ursula was delighted to be selected!

A spokesperson for Sika Gymnastics Club said: “In Masters World Cups there are no age groups or levels, it is an open competition for all competitors over the age of 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Team GB finished fourth in the team event with the USA first, Germany second and Japan in third place. Team GB were only 0.8 marks behind third place!