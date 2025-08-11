Causeway Coast Dog Rescue charity calls for improvements to animal welfare reporting system
Manager of CCDR, Tara Cunningham, called for more data collection in relation to complaints, particularly those regarding abuse of farmed or companion animals.
"I fail to understand how informed decisions are made to assign resources or appropriate finance if data collection is scarce,” said Ms Cunnigham.
“We need more data collection, particularly involving abuse towards farmed and companion animals. We need to know how these investigations are managed, and how public are supported when making a report and the actual outcome to protect the animal… ie closure. What is being done to reduce and remove abuse?"
Ms Cunningham said that a ‘lack of transparency and accountability’ leaves the public feeling ‘unsupported and animals at risk’.
She criticised the absence of a formal tracking system when reporting a crime: “We regularly hear from people who feel dismissed. Often, no action is taken, or it’s unclear if a case is being progressed at all.”
For the past three years, CCDR has been calling for a system similar to the PSNI’s, where reports are logged, tracked, and assigned a reference number, with appropriate updates provided to the caller.
"Additional issues raised for consideration include the lack of microchip scanners for PSNI officers during out-of-hours incidents so they can scan dogs for ownership details,” she continued.
“As a charity we will always support any investigation and help where we can but police are now the point of contact during weekends and holidays relating to animal welfare issues or strays.
“We’re experiencing systemic failures, not just in protecting animals, but in maintaining public trust. These reports are made by public, relating to potential crimes and should be treated with importance. The member of public has witnessed a potential crime and also needs support.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.