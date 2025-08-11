Causeway Coast Dog Rescue (CCDR) has issued a formal call to the DAERA Minister and local government Chief Executives to reform how animal welfare complaints are handled.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager of CCDR, Tara Cunningham, called for more data collection in relation to complaints, particularly those regarding abuse of farmed or companion animals.

"I fail to understand how informed decisions are made to assign resources or appropriate finance if data collection is scarce,” said Ms Cunnigham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need more data collection, particularly involving abuse towards farmed and companion animals. We need to know how these investigations are managed, and how public are supported when making a report and the actual outcome to protect the animal… ie closure. What is being done to reduce and remove abuse?"

Causeway Coast Dog Rescue (CCDR) has issued a formal call to DAERA Minister Andrew Muir MLA and Local Government Chief Executives to urgently reform how animal welfare complaints are handled. CREDIT CCDR

Ms Cunningham said that a ‘lack of transparency and accountability’ leaves the public feeling ‘unsupported and animals at risk’.

She criticised the absence of a formal tracking system when reporting a crime: “We regularly hear from people who feel dismissed. Often, no action is taken, or it’s unclear if a case is being progressed at all.”

For the past three years, CCDR has been calling for a system similar to the PSNI’s, where reports are logged, tracked, and assigned a reference number, with appropriate updates provided to the caller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Additional issues raised for consideration include the lack of microchip scanners for PSNI officers during out-of-hours incidents so they can scan dogs for ownership details,” she continued.

“As a charity we will always support any investigation and help where we can but police are now the point of contact during weekends and holidays relating to animal welfare issues or strays.

“We’re experiencing systemic failures, not just in protecting animals, but in maintaining public trust. These reports are made by public, relating to potential crimes and should be treated with importance. The member of public has witnessed a potential crime and also needs support.”